Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $137.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average is $135.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

