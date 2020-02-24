Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after purchasing an additional 572,702 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after purchasing an additional 490,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Starbucks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after purchasing an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $87.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.86. The company has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

