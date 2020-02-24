FlexShopper (FPAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

FlexShopper stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

