FLIP Reaches Market Cap of $772,718.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $772,718.00 and $209.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLIP has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.59 or 0.02925938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00231698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00140734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

