Flit Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,556.00 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Flit Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flit Token has traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar. Flit Token has a total market capitalization of $98,077.00 and $5,556.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00758146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044472 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00065991 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006630 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token (FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,320,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken. Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.