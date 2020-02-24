FLO (FLO) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.92 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $15,650.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048152 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000073 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

