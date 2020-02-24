Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Floor & Decor worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.29. 70,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Floor & Decor to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Floor & Decor from to in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

