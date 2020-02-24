Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE:FND opened at $57.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $62.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,643 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,517,000 after purchasing an additional 966,169 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,875,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 52.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 422,469 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $17,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.