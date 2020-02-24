Flowchain (FLC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.80 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $187,758.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00027270 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00047846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00492365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.16 or 0.06569496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00062754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026738 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010233 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

