Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,148 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Flowers Foods worth $51,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,245,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after buying an additional 296,932 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

