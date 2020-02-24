Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Flowserve has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Flowserve has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowserve to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

