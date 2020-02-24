Fluidigm (FLDM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) recently:

2/22/2020 – Fluidigm was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/13/2020 – Fluidigm was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2020 – Fluidigm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

2/11/2020 – Fluidigm had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

1/17/2020 – Fluidigm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

1/4/2020 – Fluidigm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

1/3/2020 – Fluidigm was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $260.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.34. Fluidigm Co. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluidigm news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,615.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 21,055.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fluidigm by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fluidigm by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

