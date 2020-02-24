Fmr LLC Acquires 277,168 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,168 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.58% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $445,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Macquarie increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.87.

Shares of EDU opened at $137.81 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.39.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

