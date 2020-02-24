Fmr LLC Acquires 3,218,806 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218,806 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.86% of General Motors worth $449,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

GM opened at $34.65 on Monday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

