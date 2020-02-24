Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,828,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 14.99% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $421,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

AGIO stock opened at $53.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.59. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $68.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,773 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

