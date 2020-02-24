Fmr LLC Buys 10,003,704 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,950,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,003,704 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.74% of Flex worth $428,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Flex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,034,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,970,000 after purchasing an additional 83,667 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,655 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,069,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,100,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,134,000 after purchasing an additional 313,608 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.87. Flex Ltd has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,380 shares of company stock worth $3,409,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

