Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,164 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.35% of Planet Fitness worth $428,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE:PLNT opened at $87.52 on Monday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $56.14 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.65.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.