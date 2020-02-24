Fmr LLC Has $430.03 Million Stock Holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,771,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 657,293 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 14.54% of Chemours worth $430,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 337,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.59.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CC. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

