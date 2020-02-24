Fmr LLC Has $445.50 Million Stock Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,706,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 508,794 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 8.80% of Radian Group worth $445,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Radian Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 target price on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

