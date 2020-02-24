Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014,679 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 15.00% of Acceleron Pharma worth $422,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on XLRN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $94.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.17. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.