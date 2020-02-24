Fmr LLC Sells 855,714 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,236,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,714 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 8.69% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $416,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,343,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,064,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,314,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,653 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBT. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

In other news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $229,185.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 11,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $778,933.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,963.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,773 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,231. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $72.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.09. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.79. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

