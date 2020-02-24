FNB Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.03 or 0.02858560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,306,196,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

