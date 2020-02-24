FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0226

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. FOAM has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $12,528.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One FOAM token can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.25 or 0.02840997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00229873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00040669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00140195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,182,044 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

