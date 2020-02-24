Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Stake Cut by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,997 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.09% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $31,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,726,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,190,000 after buying an additional 643,914 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 494.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 294,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after buying an additional 81,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 37.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 73,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter valued at $5,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE:FMX opened at $91.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

