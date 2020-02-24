Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Acquired by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,179 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

FL stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

