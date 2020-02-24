Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSCT. UBS Group downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 25,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,003,283.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $287,269.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,970.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,860 shares of company stock worth $3,395,014. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSCT stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. Forescout Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

