Forterra’s (FORT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 337 ($4.43) to GBX 416 ($5.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356 ($4.68).

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 362.26 ($4.77) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 345.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 300.39. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 244.50 ($3.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36).

In related news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total value of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.