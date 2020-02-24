Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Reduced by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,654 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

Shares of FTNT traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.70. 1,691,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,659. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.79 and a 200 day moving average of $96.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,218 shares of company stock worth $12,038,854. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

