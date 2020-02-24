Fortuna (FOTA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14,538.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 60.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, FCoin and IDAX. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $301,229.00 and $14,538.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.00 or 0.02926155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00231340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00041793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00140310 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna’s launch date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin, Kucoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

