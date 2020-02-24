Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Forward Air worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $63.65. 518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

