Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.15-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Shares of FBM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.16. 467,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,380. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $778.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Foundation Building Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Foundation Building Materials from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

