Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.Foundation Building Materials also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.45 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBM. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:FBM traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $18.16. 467,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $778.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

