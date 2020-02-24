Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 65,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,426 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,160,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.64.

Shares of FNV traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.24. 1,117,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,219. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.41. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

