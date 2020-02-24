Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Franklin Electric worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,711,000 after buying an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 472.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 53,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,803,000 after acquiring an additional 120,460 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.45. The stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,691. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $61,686.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

