Franklin Resources, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE:BEN opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $35.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 729.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

