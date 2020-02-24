Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.73 ($90.39).

FRA:FRA traded down €4.18 ($4.86) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €64.66 ($75.19). 330,397 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €70.33 and its 200-day moving average is €74.46. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

