Freicoin (FRC) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $209,954.00 and $4.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Freicoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000273 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,869,287 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

