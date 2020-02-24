Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Purchases $28,250.00 in Stock

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00.

FRD traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Friedman Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

