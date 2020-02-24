Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FDEV. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frontier Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,590.50 ($20.92).

LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,264.40 ($16.63) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,328.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,149.23. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10). The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00. The stock has a market cap of $518.31 million and a P/E ratio of 90.96.

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

