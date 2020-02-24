FSA Group Ltd (ASX:FSA) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

FSA Group Ltd (ASX:FSA) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from FSA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Shares of FSA Group stock opened at A$1.33 ($0.94) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 774.99. FSA Group has a 12-month low of A$1.01 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of A$1.53 ($1.09). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.37 million and a P/E ratio of 11.57.

Get FSA Group alerts:

FSA Group Company Profile

FSA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals in Australia. The company's Services segment offers debt agreement, personal insolvency agreement, bankruptcy, and easy debt management services. Its Consumer Lending segment is involved in the home loan lending and broking, and personal loan lending activities.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for FSA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.