FSBT API Token Tops One Day Volume of $15,121.00 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $155,817.00 and $15,121.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FSBT API Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.16 or 0.02839014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00226442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00137846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FSBT API Token’s genesis date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation.

FSBT API Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

