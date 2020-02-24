FTX Token Market Capitalization Hits $252.05 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $252.05 million and $3.32 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00027062 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00048061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00492981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.51 or 0.06611648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00063204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005239 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010231 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTT is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,466,298 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,593,962 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.