FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $2.52 on Monday. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $550.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 127.68% and a negative return on equity of 66.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 611,926 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

