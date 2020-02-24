FujiCoin (FJC) Hits Market Cap of $247,529.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $247,529.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,622.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.97 or 0.02743044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.68 or 0.03872613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00771335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00814216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00095523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009829 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029170 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00624419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,573,520,838 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

