Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.13% of Full House Resorts worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $96.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLL. Macquarie raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

