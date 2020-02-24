Function X Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Function X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $15.90 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045597 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00066472 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,634.98 or 1.00315054 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00071398 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000857 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000470 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,633,439 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

