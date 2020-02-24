FunFair (FUN) Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, IDEX and Binance. FunFair has a market cap of $24.55 million and approximately $510,933.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.28 or 0.02831162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00226393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00040043 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00137042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, ABCC, Binance, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, IDEX, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Livecoin, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.