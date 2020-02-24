FUTURAX (FTXT) 1-Day Volume Tops $66,345.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $6,993.00 and $66,345.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040050 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00466618 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001468 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012456 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 90.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.