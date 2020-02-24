FuzeX (FXT) Market Cap Hits $653,132.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One FuzeX token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Token Store and CPDAX. During the last week, FuzeX has traded down 52.6% against the US dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $653,132.00 and $255.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS, CPDAX, Token Store, CoinBene, Coinbe, Allbit, IDEX, Livecoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

