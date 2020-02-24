FY2019 EPS Estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the energy company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

